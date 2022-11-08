Following Monday's prediction of a cold front, Israel's skies turned grey and its temperatures chilly.

Tuesday's weather will be cold and rainy, with a chance of flooding in locations prone to such. Over the course of the day, rain will fall intermittently from the north of the country to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea streams.

Towards evening, the rain will lessen gradually. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will see rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Temperatures will rise slightly, but remain lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. During the morning hours, there may still be light local rainfall.