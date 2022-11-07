Israel's first real winter weather system of the season will set in on Monday, characterized by precipitation and lower-than-usual temperatures.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Local rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel, and there may be thunderstorms, especially in the north of the country.

Monday night will see the rain increase and spread to central Israel and the northern Negev. There is a chance of flooding along the coastline, as well as in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Tuesday will be stormy and rainy, from northern Israel to the Negev. There will still be a chance of flooding in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert streams, as well as along the coastline. The rain will cease gradually. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. From northern Israel to the northern Negev, there will still be local rainfall, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. The rains will lessen towards evening. Temperatures will be lower than usual.

Thursday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and during the morning hours there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.