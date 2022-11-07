Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday said users of the social media platform who impersonate authentic accounts on the platform will be banned, The Hill reported.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote. “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.”

He said the rules against impersonations would be “clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” adding that users would also temporarily lose verification if they change their profile name.

The news comes after Twitter suspended several users who had changed their user names to Elon Musk to impersonate the billionaire on the social media platform, according to The Hill.