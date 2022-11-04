Twitter staff filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that mass layoffs announced by Elon Musk broke a federal law mandating a 60 day notice for letting go employees, according to FOX News.

Musk, who last week finalized his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, announced in a message on Thursday that around half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees would be laid off as of Friday.

"Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," an email to staff said, the Washington Post reported. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

Several of Twitter’s top executives have recently left their jobs at the company, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and former policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

"We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt to make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," said lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan on behalf of the employees participating in the lawsuit, Bloomberg reported.

"We will now see if he is going to continue to thumb his nose at the laws of this country that protect employees. It appears that he’s repeating the same playbook of what he did at Tesla."