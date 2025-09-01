US President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to ongoing rumors about his health.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!”

In a subsequent post, he added, “DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!!”

The posts followed a surge of tweets published over the weekend under the hashtag “Trump Is Dead,” despite there being no truth to the rumor.

White House officials confirmed that Trump remains alive and active, continuing his regular schedule.

The rumor appears to have been sparked by Vice President J.D. Vance’s recent interview with USA Today, where he was asked whether he would be prepared to assume the presidency in the event of Trump's untimely demise.

While Vance emphasized that the 79-year-old Trump is energetic and active around the clock, his mention that “terrible tragedies happen” was enough to ignite speculation online.

Contributing to the heightened atmosphere are previous health disclosures and security incidents. In July, the White House confirmed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes leg swelling.

This isn't the first time false reports of Trump's death have circulated. In September 2023, Donald Trump Jr.’s X account was hacked, and the attacker falsely announced Trump’s death. Trump promptly took to Truth Social to confirm he was alive and well.