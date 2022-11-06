For the second time in two days, IDF soldiers thwarted a drug smuggling attempt, this time worth 640,000 NIS.

Overnight, IDF soldiers spotted several suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory. According to the IDF, soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted the smuggling attempt.

The soldiers confiscated a sack containing 16kg of drugs, estimated at approximately 640,000 NIS. The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

This is the second drug smuggling attempt thwarted by the IDF in recent days. Overnight on Saturday, IDF troops thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 31 kilograms of drugs, estimated to be worth 1.2 million NIS, into Israel from Egypt.