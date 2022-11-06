Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel, a resident of Hevron and a prominent student of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, spoke with Channel 12 News about the rift that has formed between him and MK Itamar Ben Gvir, the Otzma Yehudit chairman and possible candidate for public security minister.

"I haven't spoken to Ben Gvir for a month and a half or two months. I think I'll meet him on Thursday at the memorial service for Rabbi Kahane," said Marzel.

"I expect that Itamar Ben Gvir won't join a government that won't clear out Khan Al Ahmar," he says, referring to the illegal Arab settlement east of Jerusalem. "Ben Gvir is more suited to be public security minister, more than Omer Bar-Lev that's for sure."

As mentioned MK Itamar Ben Gvir and future MK Itzhak Wasserlauf are expected to take part in the memorial service for Rabbi Kahane in Jerusalem on Thursday.