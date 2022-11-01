Far left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was blasted by a pro-Israel organization on Tuesday for singling out AIPAC in a tweet for its stance against a democratic socialist candidate in Pennsylvania who harbors anti-Israel positions.

"Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of US democracy," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Monday.

According to FOX News, AIPAC's United Democracy Project super PAC on Saturday contributed $78,683.52 to direct mail opposing “Justice Democrat” House candidate Summer Lee. Lee, who was endorsed by AOC, is running in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District against Republican Republican Mike Doyle.

"The thinly veiled intent behind AOC’s tweet to vilify a Jewish organization is crystal clear and further contributes to the vilification of American Jews," StopAntisemitism.org executive director Liora Rez told the news outlet.

"AOC’s intentional isolation of AIPAC and her failure to call out the numerous bipartisan and left-leaning groups working to keep Justice Democrat candidate Summer Lee out of office shows her true colors," she added.

In May 2021, Lee tweeted that Israel had committed "undeniable atrocities on a marginalized [population]" and also said that "inhumanities against the Palestinian ppl cannot be tolerated or justified.”

AIPAC defines itself as bipartisan but will openly oppose candidates who it sees as anti-Israel.