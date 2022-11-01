Michael during search and rescue training with the Israel Dog Unit
Michael during search and rescue training with the Israel Dog Unit Israel Dog Unit public relations

This morning, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in the training and deployment of service dogs, made a special dream come true for Michael, a seven-year-old boy who is bravely battling leukemia.

The IDU held a special dog show in his honor that included operational exercises with the dogs, locating a missing person in a field, rescue practice, firearms detection, and more. The show was held at the IDU’s base in the Samaria town of Kfar Tapuach in collaboration with Larger Than Life, a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for Israeli children with cancer.

Related articles:

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "We were very excited to make Michael happy. We wished him a full recovery and invited him when he grows up to join the unit as a dog handler - which is his dream. Specifically on a day full of controversy, against the background of the elections, we were privileged to put a smile on the face of a wonderful child, and fulfill his wish."