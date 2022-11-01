This morning, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in the training and deployment of service dogs, made a special dream come true for Michael, a seven-year-old boy who is bravely battling leukemia.

The IDU held a special dog show in his honor that included operational exercises with the dogs, locating a missing person in a field, rescue practice, firearms detection, and more. The show was held at the IDU’s base in the Samaria town of Kfar Tapuach in collaboration with Larger Than Life, a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for Israeli children with cancer.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "We were very excited to make Michael happy. We wished him a full recovery and invited him when he grows up to join the unit as a dog handler - which is his dream. Specifically on a day full of controversy, against the background of the elections, we were privileged to put a smile on the face of a wonderful child, and fulfill his wish."