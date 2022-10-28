Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith issued a lengthy apology after being criticized for tweeting in support of Kanye West after the rapper was accused of antisemitism and lost contracts with several companies.

Smith’s tweets about West were described by outraged Twitter users as offensive and antisemitic, according to CBS News.

In response, Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion who won the NFL championship with the Ravens and also with the Philadelphia Eagles, published a lengthy apology in a series of tweets.

“After talking to some of my friends and members of the Jewish community, I would like to apologize for the hurt that some people have experienced from my tweet,” he wrote. “That was not my goal and I understand why people feel that way. I was speaking strictly about representation but recognize that my point falls in line with an antisemitic trope. I know what that means for the Jewish community during this time. The thought of being a person that could influence someone to harm someone else is crazy. That’s not how I live or believe anyone should be treated.”

He added: “I’ve been an ally to the Jewish community for some time and that will never change. Much respect to my friends that know me and didn’t judge me because you know my heart and character. I appreciate y’all!”