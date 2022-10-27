MK Yakov Margi (Shas) on Thursday morning spoke about a campaign this week in which fake food vouchers were sent to a number of addresses around Israel.

On the refillable "credit card" vouchers were the words, "This card is not valid because of [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid and [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman."

According to Margi, "The campaign is extremely legitimate. We will demand that any candidate for forming a government form a headquarters to fight poverty, and if they do not, then we will not be part of the coalition."

A popular Shas billboard reads, "2.6 million Israelis are hungry for change" - a play on the fact that an estimated 2.6 million Israelis are struggling with poverty, while the current government led by Lapid has only driven the cost of living higher, increasing the number of poor Israelis.

When asked about his party's standing in the polls and the fact that it is not polling higher than it did in the previous elections, he said, "We see that we are stable in the polls, unlike in the previous rounds. If there wasn't a trend towards [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism), it could be that we would have a higher number."