A young boy was killed Wednesday when a cement mixer struck him at the intersection of Malkhei Israel Street and Sarei Israel Street in Jerusalem.

According to one report, the boy was seven years old; another report put his age at ten.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics declared the boy's death at the scene.

Initial investigations show that the boy was on his way home from school together with his older sister when he crossed the street and was hit by a cement mixer when the driver did not notice him. His sister was not injured.

The driver of the truck attempted to help the boy and cooperated with the police, who are investigating the incident.

Senior MDA paramedic Rivka Or said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a boy who was trapped under a truck and suffering multisystem injury. We performed medical examinations but unfortunately he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death."

United Hatzalah volunteer Yakir Shachar, who was among the first responders at the scene, relayed: "Unfortunately, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of injuries that he suffered. Our Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated two people at the scene after they went into shock at having witnessed the accident."