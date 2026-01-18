Yuval Cohen (aged 23) has succumbed to his injuries sustained last week in a traffic accident in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Yuval was flown to Israel a few days ago while sedated and on a ventilator.

Five additional Israelis, all in their 20s, were injured in the accident. The National Transplant Center stated that "Yuval was flown to Israel at the family's request after it was made clear that he was brain dead."

"The flight was intended to allow Yuval to fulfil his desire to donate his organs in Israel. Upon arriving at Beilinson Hospital, and following rigorous medical procedures to determine both brain and respiratory death, his life-saving journey began."

In addition, it was noted that his heart was transplanted into a 67-year-old man at Sheba, his liver into a 62-year-old woman at Beilinson, one kidney into a 17-year-old at Schneider, and the other kidney at Hadassah.