Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing 21 cars with swastikas earlier in the week.

The unidentified man allegedly etched swastikas into 21 vehicles in the city's downtown Bathurst and Dundas Street West area, City News reported.

Police were notified at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday that several cars had been defaced.

An investigation determined that antisemitic markings and other symbols had been scratched into the paint of the cars, police said.

They are looking for a man they believe to be behind the vandalism.

Police have not determined if the suspect will be charged with a hate crime, and are describing the case as a mischief investigation.

On Thursday, investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect but are asking local residents for dash cam or security video that might contain footage of the alleged vandal.