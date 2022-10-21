The Jerusalem Lights podcast celebrates the beginning of the yearly cycle of Torah portions this week with the first portion of B’reishith, the Book of Genesis.

Exploring the remarkable confluence of Torah knowledge and scientific discovery, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman’s fascinating discussion touches upon everything from the elusive mystery of G-d’s name to the Torah’s view on pre-historic man (were there people before Adam?).

Our hosts take us from an intense discussion on the age of the universe, to the pagan origins of Halloween, to amazing aspects of the lives of literary giants Edgar Alan Poe and Arthur Conan Doyle…and Conan Doyle’s unlikely relationship with the famed illusionist Harry Houdini. An amazing kick-off for the new year of 5783.