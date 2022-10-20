Former Vice President Mike Pence may not be supporting former President Donald Trump if he runs again for the White House in 2024.

Pence said on Wednesday during an event at Georgetown University that he might choose to support a different candidate if Trump is the Republican nominee, according to FOX News.

When asked by a student if he would vote for Trump in 2024, Pence smiled and replied: "Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more.”

"All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days. But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future," Pence added. "Ours and the nation's. And, I'll keep you posted."

Pence’s comments have fuelled further rumors about his possible intentions of running for the Republican nomination for 2024.

The former Vice President and Trump have had a rocky relationship since the end of Trump’s term, with Pence distancing himself from the president on several occasions.