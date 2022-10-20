An F-35 fighter jet belonging to the United States Air Force crashed at the end of a runway near Salt Lake City, Utah overnight Wednesday.

According to a tweet by the Air Force's 388th Fighter Wing, the crash occurred at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base.

The 388th Fighter Wing Commander at Hill Air Force Base, Col. Craig R. Andrle confirmed at a press conference that the pilot safely ejected and that no one was harmed, Yahoo! reported.

"First and foremost, we’re thankful that he’s okay [and] that he got out of the aircraft. We’re thankful that nobody on the ground was injured and we’ll start the process of figuring out what happened from here," the commander said. He explained that the aircraft is designed to get the pilot out safely and to the ground, "it worked as advertised today."

The commander explained that the incident occurred as the pilot was returning from a routine training mission.