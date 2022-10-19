Ahead of the elections that will be held in two weeks, the head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, on Tuesday called on the public to vote for the Likud faction so that a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be formed.

In a letter to the public, Dagan wrote, "I am calling on you, in the last message before the elections - all of us, the people of the national camp and the entire nation of Israel, have learned something important, we are all in the same boat. The residents of Judea and Samaria, the Galilee and the Negev, the periphery, Jerusalem and the entire nation of Israel. Now that the future of the state is at stake, we cannot stay at home [and not vote]."

Dagan explained his support for the Likud, "Anyone who wants the national camp to return and form a full-fledged right-wing government should vote for the Likud. Likud is the central party, it is the party that leads the skeleton of the national camp."

Dagan and settlement activist Tzvi Succot several months ago founded an organization called V22, volunteers from which will go on a campaign in cities where there was a low voter turnout in the last elections, and encourage voters to go to the polls and vote for the parties of the national camp.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council called on voters to volunteer on election day in order to bring as many right-wing voters to the polls as possible: "I call on everyone to concentrate and vote for the Likud headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. We don't have another country, this is the time to come together to go to the polls, volunteer and bring your friends."

"We need to vote for the Likud, we need Netanyahu as Prime Minister, and with God's help we will save the nation, save the country and save our country," concluded Dagan.