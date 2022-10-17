White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to former President Trump's comments on Sunday about American Jews.

"Donald Trumps comments were antisemitic and insulting, both to Jews and our Israeli allies", she said, "We need to root out antisemitism everywhere. It rears its ugly head. We need to call this out."

"For years, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures," she added. "With respect to Israel, our relationship is iron-clad, and it's rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn't understand that either."

Jean-Pierre was responding to a post Trump made on his Truth Social app in which he argued that American Jews do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.