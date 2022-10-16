Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party on Sunday blasted the Likud due to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to attend a briefing with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

The back-and-forth began when Netanyahu’s Likud Party tweeted that "on the one hand Lapid refuses to bring his agreement of surrendering to Nasrallah to the Knesset for approval on the grounds that he does not like the opposition, and on the other hand he invites the opposition to a futile briefing after the fact."

"Lapid's conduct is undemocratic. We insist that the agreement be brought to the Knesset for approval," added the Likud.

Yesh Atid later fired back, writing, "On the one hand, an irresponsible opposition leader who refuses to come to a political-security briefing on the historic agreement led by Prime Minister Lapid and supported by the entire defense establishment, and on the other hand, he and his partners from the opposition have been boycotting and humiliating the Israeli Knesset for a year and refusing to vote in favor of the citizens of the country."

"An opposition to the country led by an opposition leader who only cares about himself," Lapid’s party added.

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon to back the maritime boundary deal with Lebanon, sending the tentative agreement to the full cabinet for ratification.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the agreement, while Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed the agreement, even as he downplayed its significance.

Despite pressure from the opposition to bring the deal to a vote in the full Knesset, the government will only allow the Knesset to review the agreement, but without holding a vote on the matter.

Lapid on Wednesday hailed the maritime agreement with Lebanon as a "great achievement for the State of Israel, for Israel’s security and for Israel’s economy".

Netanyahu, meanwhile, accused the government of surrendering to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

