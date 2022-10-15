US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Yoav Lapid, son of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, to congratulate him on his wedding, Mako reported.

Lapid shortened his trip to the United Nations last month in order to attend his son's wedding on September 23.

By shortening his trip, Lapid sacrificed a potential meeting in the White House. However, Lapid told Biden about the wedding, and Biden promised that he would call to congratulate him.

After the two leaders spoke this week about the maritime agreement with Lebanon, Biden told Lapid that he had not forgotten his promise, and on October 12 Biden called Yoav Lapid, who is currently on honeymoon in Hawaii with his new wife, Shai, to wish him congratulations and blessings.

The phone call lasted around ten minutes, during which Biden invited the newlyweds for a tour of the White House. Biden also spoke with Yoav's new wife, wishing the couple a happy life and expressing his appreciation of Israel.