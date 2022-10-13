An employee of former President Donald Trump told the FBI that the ex-president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved ahead of a search of the residence by federal agents, NBC News reported.

The source told the news outlet that the FBI possesses security video allegedly showing staffers moving boxes out of a Mar-a-Lago storage room.

The FBI raided Trump’s Florida home on August 8 where it discovered over 300 documents with classified markings inappropriately taken from the White House as well as thousands of other government documents.

According to the New York Times, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

Trump has claimed that federal agents could have planted documents during their search. In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump called the federal raid an “unprecedented and unnecessary break in of my home.”

“There is no ‘crime’ having to do with the storage of documents at Mar-a- Lago, only in the minds of the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our country, and were just forced by the courts to give me back much of what they took (STOLE?) during their unprecedented and unnecessary break in of my home,” Trump said. “These people are CRAZY!!!”

According to the Washington Post, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb signed a letter in June certifying that Trump had complied with a May grand jury subpoena and had returned a large number of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

But the claim that boxes were moved ahead of the federal search appears to contradict the statement from the Trump camp that classified records had been returned in June.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich on Wednesday said that the Biden administration had politicized the investigation.

“The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a document hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power,” Budowich told NBC News. “Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records, and what materials should be classified.”