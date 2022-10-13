A military vehicle on a street on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, Ukraine

Israel has been providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones, The New York Times reported.

Though Ukraine has asked Israel for air defense systems, given the successes of Israel's Iron Dome and Barak 8 systems, Israel has so far declined, preferring instead to provide Ukraine with humanitarian, non-combat aid.

But according to the Times, "a senior Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Israel was providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones, which Russia has begun to use on the battlefield."

The official also said that "a private Israeli firm was providing Ukraine with satellite imagery of Russian troop positions."

Earlier this week, Israel's Construction and Housing Minister, Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity), clarified that the Iron Dome system is ineffective against the missiles Russia is using against Ukraine.