Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity) responded to a demand from sources in Israel to give the Ukrainian army an "Iron Dome" to protect against Russian missiles.

The demand follows the recent Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine.

"The Iron Dome is not effective against the modern missiles with which Russia attacks Ukraine," Elkin told Kan Reshet Bet.

He explained, "The Iron Dome provides protection against simple missiles of the type that regular systems do not protect against. The West provides Ukraine with other systems."

Regarding the agreement with Lebanon, Elkin said, "All of the top security officials support the maritime agreement with Lebanon. There is no compromise on territorial waters in the agreement - the disagreement is about water which is not in our sovereign area, and the issue is financial. Israel's interest is the two gas rigs - one for Lebanon, and the other for Israel."