The Hamas terrorist organization which rules Gaza is reviving relations with the Iran-backed regime in Damascus after a decade-long rupture sparked by the outbreak of Syria's bloody civil war, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Analysts say the shift pushes Hamas deeper into the fold of the Iran-led "axis of resistance" against Israel that includes Syria as well as Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A delegation led by Hamas officials is expected in the Syrian capital next week, following a series of preparatory meetings, according to the AFP report.

Hamas relocated its offices from Damascus to Ankara during the civil war in Syria in 2011, in the wake of its refusal to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in the uprising against him.

That led to a disconnect between Hamas and Iran, Assad’s close ally, which then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons. Hamas and Iran have since restored those ties.

In June, a Hamas official said the group had decided to restore ties with Syria and had held several "high-profile meetings to achieve that goal."

Hamas announced last month it would continue building and developing solid ties with Syria, signifying a possible restoration of relations between the two sides.

In a statement, the group said that building and developing ties with Syria "will serve our nation and just causes, with the Palestinian cause at its core, especially in light of the accelerating regional and international developments."

The Hamas delegation expected in Damascus next week is to be headed by Khalil al-Hayya, its head of Arab relations, said Khaled Abdel Majid, head of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, a group close to the Syrian regime, according to AFP.

Hamas' decision to ally again with Damascus follows numerous visits by its officials to Syria, both "secret and public", a senior Hamas source told the news agency on condition of anonymity.

Those meetings were mediated by Iran and Hezbollah, which have both fought on Assad's side in the civil war, the source said.