Hamas announced on Thursday it would continue building and developing solid ties with Syria, signifying a possible restoration of relations between the two sides after ten years of estrangement, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the group said that building and developing ties with Syria "will serve our nation and just causes, with the Palestinian cause at its core, especially in light of the accelerating regional and international developments."

"Hamas has a constant strategy and keenness to develop and strengthen its ties with its Arab and Islamic surroundings, and all those who support the Palestinian cause and the resistance factions in the Palestinian territories," the Hamas statement said, according to Xinhua.

Hamas also strongly condemned what it described as "the repeated Israeli aerial attacks on Syrian territory, especially the recent bombing of the Damascus and Aleppo airports," adding that the "movement supports Syria in the face of this aggression."

Hamas relocated its offices from Damascus to Ankara during the civil war in Syria in 2011, in the wake of its refusal to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in the uprising against him.

That led to a disconnect between Hamas and Iran, Assad’s close ally, which then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons. Hamas and Iran have since restored those ties.

In June, a Hamas official said the group had decided to restore ties with Syria and had held several "high-profile meetings to achieve that goal."