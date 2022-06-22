The Hamas terrorist group has decided to restore ties with Syria, two sources within the group told Reuters on Tuesday.

One official who asked not to be named said the two sides have held several "high-profile meetings to achieve that goal."

A Syrian official did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hamas relocated its offices from Damascus to Ankara during the civil war in Syria in 2011, in the wake of its refusal to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in the uprising against him.

That led to a disconnect between Hamas and Iran, Assad’s close ally, which then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons. Hamas and Iran have since restored those ties.