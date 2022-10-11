Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a statement on Tuesday regarding the death of IDF Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, who was killed earlier in the day by terrorists who opened fire on his post near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria.

“Today, a holiday turned into a day of sadness and pain. It was with great sorrow and pain that I received the news of the death of an IDF soldier from the Givati Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, who fell in the line of duty in a shooting attack by a despicable terrorist. On behalf of myself and the Government of Israel, I send condolences to his family and fellow soldiers in the brigade. There are no words to express the great pain and sorrow. We will not stop until these murderers are caught. May his memory be a blessing,” Gantz wrote in a statement.

The terrorists opened fire towards a nearby junction, and one of the bullets hit the soldier's shoulder. Initially, his condition was declared to be "light" but it later deteriorated.

IDF soldiers have begun searching the area for the terrorists. As part of the search, security forces entered several nearby villages and set up roadblocks. It is suspected that the terrorist opened fire from his vehicle, and then escaped the scene.

The victim was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) and military medics and evacuated by MDA ambulance to Meir Medical Center for further treatment in a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.