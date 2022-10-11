Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday recommended at a Cabinet meeting that the maritime agreement with Lebanon be brought for a Knesset vote.

Baharav-Miara explained that it would be worthwhile to bring the agreement for the Knesset's approval due to the fact that the current government is a caretaker government, and the agreement is irreversible. She added that the Knesset's vote would strengthen the government's position against appeals submitted to the Supreme Court against the deal.

According to Globes, Israel's caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, rejected Baharav-Miara's stance and decided to place the agreement on the Knesset table, but not hold a vote on it. On Wednesday, the government will vote according to Lapid's position to present the agreement to the Knesset without a vote.

Baharav-Miara will defend Lapid's position if she is required to do so by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has announced that he will appeal to the Supreme Court against the agreement, since the deal, as he called it, is "underhanded opportunism."

"In addition to the fact that this agreement is an embarrassing capitulation, it is also an illegal agreement. Basic Law: Referendum requires that the transfer of territory from the State's sovereignty to foreign sovereignty must pass a referendum, or pass with the approval of 80 MKs," Ben-Gvir said.

"In the current situation, Lapid and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (National Unity) are trying to do this quickly and pass the agreement, which includes the transfer of sovereign areas, from Israel's hands to Lebanon, by means of a decision by a caretaker government on the eve of elections.

"We will not allow this underhanded opportunism to take place, and we will submit an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court, demanding that they stop this illegal agreement - immediately."