'Iran International' reported that the Edalat-e Ali "hacktivist" group hacked the Iranian state TV's live news broadcast.

The TV broadcast displayed a photo of Khamenei with the sentence, "The blood of our youth is on your hands," along with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in the recent "hijab" protests in Iran.

The photo called on the Iranian people to join the protests and become part of the uprising protesting Amini's murder.

Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

According to Reuters, it is estimated that 150 people have been killed since the start of the protests three weeks ago.

On Friday, in a report published on state television and quoted by AFP, Iran's Forensic Organization said that, "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body."