The death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, according to an official medical report published on Friday.

Iran's Forensic Organization said "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body", in its report published on state television and quoted by AFP.

Her death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of eight", the same source said, adding that the report included CT scans of the brain and lungs, an autopsy and pathological tests.

Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Protests then erupted across Iran over her death. The crackdown by the security forces on the protests has claimed dozens of lives, according to human rights groups.

The street violence that ensued has led to dozens of deaths -- mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces -- and hundreds of arrests.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed on Monday that protests inside the country were the work of Israel and the United States.

Describing Amini’s death a “sad accident,” he alleged that the protests were not organized by outraged Iranians but by agents of Israel and the US.

"This rioting was planned," he said. "These riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees."

Khamenei added that protesters deserved to be imprisoned, claiming that participants in demonstrations were out to “sabotage” the country and should face harsh punishment.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last week condemned the "chaos" sparked by the wave of women-led protests over Amini’s death.

"Those who took part in the riots must be dealt with decisively, this is the demand of the people," said Raisi, adding, "People's safety is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran and no one is allowed to break the law and cause chaos.”

"The enemy has targeted national unity and wants to pit people against each other," said Raisi, who accused the United States of stoking the unrest.

