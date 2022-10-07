The Grand Rabbi of the Slonim hasidic sect was released home from the hospital on Friday.

The rabbi had been hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center after fainting during the Ne'ilah prayer at the conclusion of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). Followers said that the 86-year-old rabbi had been at home when he fainted of weakness from fasting.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene provided medical aid and evacuated the Grand Rabbi by ambulance to a hospital, in good condition and fully conscious.

When it became known that their leader had been taken to the hospital, the hasidim in the Slonim synagogue stopped praying the Ne'ilah prayer and immediately began reciting Psalms for their rabbi's recovery.

Upon his release from the hospital, the rabbi's family thanked the medical staff and the hospital's director general for their dedicated and professional care.