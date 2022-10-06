A University of Arizona professor was fatally shot inside a campus building by a former student on Wednesday afternoon.

The gunman fired multiple shots at the professor inside the Tucson campus’s John W. Harshbarger Building at around 2 p.m., according to a statement from the university.

The school went into lockdown for over an hour until the alleged assailant was arrested.

The professor, whose death was confirmed by the university, was named as Thomas Meixner, 52, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

“We have lost a beloved member of our University of Arizona community,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students.”

The alleged shooter was identified as former student Murad Dervish, 46. He was arrested by state police at approximately 5 p.m. while on Interstate 8 in Gila Bend, 100 miles from the camps, according to Tucson.com.

A UA faculty member who witnessed the shooting told Tucson.com that he heard between 7 to 10 shots go off.