Former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been admitted to Shaare Zedek Medical Center after experiencing chest pains at the end of Yom Kippur, has been discharged after all his test results came back normal.

Netanyahu thanked Shaare Zedek's director, Prof. Ofer Marin, and other hospital staff for the excellent care he received.

"I would like to thank our medical staff for the devoted care they provided and I wish Mr. Netanyahu excellent health and a gemar chatimah tovah," Prof. Marin responded, using the traditional Jewish expression.