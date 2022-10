Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu felt chest pains during prayers in his synagogue in Jerusalem and was taken to Shaarei Tzedek hospital.

Netanyahu's office stated that the Opposition leader began to feel unwell during Neilah, the concluding prayer service of Yom Kippur.

He underwent a series of tests at the site which came out normal, and now he feels good.

The office stated that to be safe, Netanyahu intends to independently come to the hospital to undergo an examination.