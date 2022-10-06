Actor Alec Baldwin has reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he shot dead on a film set last year, he said on Wednesday, according to AFP.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for "Rust," a low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico last October when it discharged a live round, hitting 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins later died in hospital of her wounds.

"We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in an Instagram post.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," he said.

Details of the settlement, which also includes Rust Movie Productions, the limited liability company formed to make the movie, were not disclosed.

Baldwin, who was a producer as well as the star of the movie, had been told the gun was safe and has previously said he did not pull the trigger, though an FBI report determined the gun could not have gone off otherwise.

Production on the movie will resume in January, filmmakers said in a statement Wednesday, with Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins taking on the role of executive producer.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew Hutchins said in the statement quoted by AFP. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."

Baldwin has said that he had no idea how a live bullet got onto the set.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me," Baldwin said in an interview following the incident, adding, "Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself."