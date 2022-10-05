Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics medics were dispatched to provide medical treatment to 2,741 people throughout Israel over the fast day of Yom Kippur, 1,920 of whom were transferred to hospitals for further treatment. 268 of those hospitalized had fainted, been dehydrated and felt ill due to the fast.

A 33-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle on Route 4 near the Aluf Sade interchange, a 19-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in Tira and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in a parking lot near Gadot Forest. In addition, another 24 people who were injured in road accidents throughout the country were treated, of which five were in moderate condition and 19 were in light condition.

285 people were injured and needed medical treatment due to injuries from riding bicycles, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards, of whom six were in moderate condition and 279 were in light condition.

37 people were injured in violent incidents that happened throughout the country, including one who was moderately injured and 36 who were lightly injured.

MDA teams were also called to transfer 133 mothers to hospitals. A Jerusalem woman had her baby delivered by an MDA team.