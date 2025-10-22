The National Cyber Directorate announced Wednesday that in recent weeks, it identified a wave of Iranian cyberattacks targeting Israeli institutions and companies.

Among the affected entities was Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), which was attacked on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). Although a group claiming to be from Eastern Europe initially took responsibility, the investigation revealed the attack was sourced in IraYom n.

During the cyberattack, sensitive medical data was leaked.

The investigation further revealed that during many of the recent attacks, the attackers used stolen or leaked usernames and passwords to infiltrate systems. While most incidents did not result in operational disruption, some did lead to data leaks from affected organizations.

Yossi Caradi, head of the National Cyber Directorate, told Kan News: “Thanks to cooperation, swift information sharing, and targeted responses, the incidents were quickly and effectively contained, preventing wider damage to the economy. The attack on Shamir Medical Center, beyond the data breach, the very fact that there was an attempt to harm an Israeli hospital crosses a red line, which could have also endangered human lives.”