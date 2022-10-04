US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday “wished an easy and meaningful fast” to the Jewish community observing Yom Kippur in the United States, Israel and around the world.

“G’mar Chatimah Tovah — may we all be sealed in the Book of Life,” the president and first lady said in a statement.

“For Jewish communities across the United States and around the world, Yom Kippur is a sacred and solemn occasion. During this holiest of days, Jews come together to fast, reflect, and repent; to take stock of their actions in the past year, seek forgiveness, and commit to doing better in the year to come,” they said.

“On this Yom Kippur, our hearts are with all Americans in the path of Hurricane Ian, especially those whose synagogues are shuttered and who will have to break their fast without loved ones beside them.

“At the heart of Yom Kippur is the universal truth that we are all capable of growth and improvement. Each of us has a role to play not only in healing the wounds we’ve inflicted on others, but in repairing the rifts in our communities, our country, and our world. As these Days of Awe come to a close, let us all take this opportunity to face the injustice and inhumanity in our world honestly and resolve to do our part to mend what is broken.”

President Biden and the First Lady added: “Jill and I wish an easy and meaningful fast to all who are observing Yom Kippur in the U.S., Israel, and around the world.”