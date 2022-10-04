Three men who came to a beach in the southern city of Ashkelon to perform a ritual immersion before Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), drowned on Tuesday: A 54-year-old man is in critical condition, a 19-year-old man in moderate condition, and a 38-year-old man is in minor condition.

MDA medics and paramedics treated the men and evacuated them to Barzilai Hospital in the city. The medics performed CPR on the man that was in critical condition.

MDA Lachish region deputy director Paramedic Nachum David stated: "Immediately after receiving the call about several drowning victims, we went to the scene with a large force, which included intensive care ambulances, ambulances, and a specialized ATV. One victim was unconscious by the water line and the two others we conscious.

We immediately began applying advanced medical treatment and CPR to the victim who did not have a pulse and wasn't breathing, we evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition. The other two victims were administered oxygen at the scene and were taken to the hospital in moderate and minor conditions."