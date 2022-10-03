Emergency services were called Monday afternoon to the center of Jerusalem after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a bus, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The child had been walking when he was hit by the bus, which was driving in the public transportation lane on Yirmiyahu Street.

Emergency responders provided the boy with first aid and transferred him to a hospital in light to moderate condition.

Last month, two children were hit by a bus in Ashdod, as he tried to cross the street. One of them, an eight-year-old boy, suffered critical injuries, while the second boy suffered light injuries.

The critically-injured boy later died of his injuries.