An 8-year-old boy was critically injured and another one was lightly injured after they were struck by a bus on Gdud Haivri Street in Ashdod.



United Hatzalah EMT Yitzhak Rotner, who treated the children at the scene, said after the incident: "I arrived first at the scene and found the two children lying on the floor. As I started providing them with initial treatment, one of the two children, an 8-year-old boy, lost consciousness. Together with other first responders who joined me at the scene, we initiated CPR until the mobile intensive care unit evacuated him to Assuta Ashdod Hospital in critical condition. The second boy, who suffered light injuries, was also evacuated to Assuta Ashdod Hospital."