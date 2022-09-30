MK Yisrael Katz (Likud) said on Friday that he regrets taking part in a press conference with Likud members on the first day of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in May of 2020.

The Likud members were photographed that day standing behind Netanyahu as he launched a tirade against the Israeli justice system.

"I found myself in an unplanned press conference, and for that I am sorry. I just came to back him up, and wish him success. I didn't come to a press conference," Katz told Channel 12 News in an interview.

When asked about his relationship with Netanyahu, Katz replied, "My relationship with Netanyahu is one of respect. We are very close. Yesterday he was among the only politicians who were invited and came to my daughter's wedding. I am an independent person, Netanyahu is the head of Likud. He is our candidate for Prime Minister and I have always respected that."

The Likud MK responded to the criticism directed at him and his party members, for not voting in favor of disqualifying the Balad Party from running for the 25th Knesset.

"We do not believe the Supreme Court," said Katz. "I unequivocally think that these parties should not be in the Knesset. Ayman Odeh did something that is no less serious than Balad."

Later, Katz played down his being ranked in the 12th place on the Likud slate.

"I have recovered since the primaries. Over the years I was placed in the 12th and fifth spots. I also saw Ariel Sharon drop to eighth place. I see this as a specific political event from which I draw lessons. I am standing on my feet. I am part of the leadership of the Likud, I have held the most senior positions in the government. I am convinced that this thing will stay exactly the same. I barely remember the details of the primaries," he claimed.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)