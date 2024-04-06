Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) warned Western countries that Islamic terrorism could reach their homes as well, if it is not stopped.

"The message I send in talks and meetings with the foreign ministers of Western countries is this: If you do not support us now, then tomorrow you will find extremist Islamic terror, led by Iran, in your streets and homes."

"Our war is your war as well."

Last month, ISIS terrorists carried out a terror attack in Moscow, killing 139 people.

The Islamic State's (ISIS) Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack at the music venue soon after it took place. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged during a meeting with government officials that the killings were carried out by extremists "whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries.”