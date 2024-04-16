Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday morning said that he is leading diplomatic efforts against Iran.

"Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran," Katz said.

"This morning I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization, as a way to curb and weaken Iran."

"Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late," he concluded.