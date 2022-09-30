The Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah have decided in recent days to change the location of sensitive weapons and missiles placed in the Homs region of Syria to other areas in the country, due to fear of an Israeli attack, reports the Al-Hadath channel which broadcasts from Saudi Arabia.

In recent times, there have been a number of attacks on Revolutionary Guard weapon depots in different areas of Syria, all of which were attributed by the Syrians to Israel.

Some of the attacks also took place on official Syrian facilities, including the airports of Latakia and Aleppo.