A fire broke out Wednesday night in the Cardio-Surgery Division at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Firefighters gained control of the flames and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze. No one was injured, but the fire caused damage to the hospital.

Eight patients who were on respirators were evacuated safely to the hospital's emergency area, which was opened especially for this purpose. The rest of the patients were evacuated to various wards.

Hospital staff updated the parents of the hospitalized children who were at home at the time of the fire.

The source of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed to have been caused by an electrical short.