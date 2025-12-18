חילוץ הנער במהלך הטיול כבאות והצלה

A teen who was hiking with a youth movement in the Jordan Valley on Thursday had to be rescued from a steep slope near Sartaba after going off the path and ending up in a dangerous position with no ability to retrace his steps.

The incident was reported to the Fire and Rescue Service 102 hotline, and firefighting crews from the Samaria Precinct were dispatched to the scene immediately, along with the Special Rescue Unit.

The rescue workers quickly set up the rescue equipment, one of them slid toward the teen, conducted a preliminary medical exam, and prepared him for evacuation. The rescue was executed quickly and safely.

Following the successful rescue, the boy was taken fully conscious for medical care.

Sergeant Major Reuven Sheli, Acting Commander of the Special Rescue Unit, stated: "The rescue was carried out in difficult conditions. We acted swiftly so that the rescue wouldn't end in the dark. Fortunately, the incident concluded with the teen safe and sound."