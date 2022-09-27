Arabs continue to riot in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening after several confrontations with police were reported over the past two days.

Police worked to control riots in the Sur Baher and Silwan neighborhoods in southern Jerusalem on Tuesday. Rioters threw rocks, launched fireworks, ignited dumpsters, and threw bottles, as police attempted to restore order.

During the riots in Sur Baher, two Arabs were detained, one of which was holding a firework launcher and Palestinian flag, and during an extensive search of his person, a knife was found.

In addition, police found several Molotov cocktails ready for use.

Police also worked to restore order in Silwan where rioters threw rocks and launched fireworks in their direction. No injuries or damage were reported.