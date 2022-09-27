Dozens of masked people threw stones and Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks at police officers in several locations in eastern Jerusalem over the Rosh Hashanah festival.

Police and Border Police forces worked to disperse the disturbances and disperse the rioters.

On Sunday night, a number Arabs locked themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, and yesterday morning, when the visits began, fireworks began to be set off. After that, rioters began shouting incitement in the area of ​​the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, with some throwing stones at the local police forces.

The police arrested 14 suspects in the area of ​​the Old City in Jerusalem for rioting, attacking policemen and entrenching themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. Most of the detainees are residents of eastern Jerusalem.

The police said that in recent days, false and untrue publications on the subject of the Temple Mount have been distributed on social networks. According to the police, the goal is to inflame tensions and incite violence against the security forces.

It was also reported that these are publications whose purpose is to mislead the public and cause escalation, and that incitement of this kind should not be listened to. The security forces also stated that there is no change in the practice that has existed for many years at the Temple Mount in the context of Muslim prayers or visits by Israelis and tourists to the site.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the occasion of the Rosh Hashanahholiday and wished him a happy new year. The two also discussed the security situation in Judea and Samaria and the strengthening of security coordination. The last conversation between the two was at their meeting in Mokta in Ramallah two months ago.